MV Agusta presents ad Eicma the new LXP Oriolia “luxury all-terrain” that will be produced in just 500 copies. Each motorbike, in addition to being numbered, will be signed in person by Edi Orioli. With the Lucky Explorer colors, green, red and white, the livery is a tribute to the nineties.

The engine is new three cylinders with a displacement of 931 cc, developed entirely in Varese. It weighs 57 kg, on average 10% less than its direct competition, and is capable of delivering a maximum power of 124 CV a 10.000 giri/min. and with a peak torque of 102 Nm at 7,000 rpm, of which 85% is already available at 3,000 rpm. The crankcase and the lubrication and cooling systems are completely new; the crank mechanism, the starter and the gearbox have also been revised, the latter being removable. The distribution is double overhead camshaft, with DLC treated shafts, the cooling is liquid; the crankshaft is counter-rotating and to further reduce vibrations there is also a countershaft. The clutch is hydraulically operated.