From time to time, games appear on our radar that look too attractive, with graphics in line with current hardware that are also accompanied by an attractive plot or mechanics. One of these is Night Crows, a South Korean MMORPG from WeMade that seeks to impress with photorealistic graphics and a medieval setting. However, despite the fact that many players have been impressed with its appearance, the title has attracted more attention for its NFT implementation.

Night Crows, a game that offers a gaming experience on both PC and mobile devices and which launched in April 2023 in Korea, proudly presented a new trailer and announced registration for its trial in the West. And with the countdown to playtesting on this side of the world, Night Crows offered a first look at monetization for the global launch, with players realizing that its main focus is on the (hated by many) NFTs.

A promising MMORPG, but full of NFTs

According to the information provided by the developers WeMade, in this MMORPG users can expect a stunning open world and massive PvP battles with up to 1000 players. The plot is set in the 13th century in Europe and offers 8 different character classes. The new gameplay trailer, confirming the global launch, features impressive gameplay scenes. And starting January 11, 2024, players around the world will be able to sign up for the trial.

But in the face of so much beauty, it has been monetization that has been in the spotlight of many people, which includes 6 blockchains, 7 tokens and NFT characters. Characteristics that, for opponents of these digital items, represent the dimensions of NFT hell. The monetization of WeMade’s South Korean title has recently made headlines, with the developer making $1.4 million a day from the game. Given this success, a global release is also being worked hard on. The registration page features an introduction to the topic of “Tokenomics” with the subtitle “The culmination of a blockchain economy.” WeMade also plans to use its blockchain service “WEMIX3.0” for the game.

Players generate value within the game by participating in it. This value is represented by the so-called “multi-utility token”. These “tokens” are in-game objects that will be exchanged using blockchain technology, giving them real money value. In addition to “tokens,” players in Night Crows will also be able to create character NFTs, which can then be traded on a marketplace for real money. Something that, on the other hand, does not seem to matter to a part of its community, since there are even Facebook groups called NIGHT CROWS Latin America NFT.

In short: players will be able to purchase objects, equipment and even characters from other players with real money. Something that will surely scare away many players, who are attracted by the impressive graphics of Night Crows in the first place, only to realize later that it is riddled with NFTs behind it.

