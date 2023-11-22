Created by Lauren LeFranc, The Penguin series premieres in the HBO Max catalog sometime in 2024.

Next year HBO Max (which in the United States has already updated Max) is going to bring The Penguin to its catalog, the serie spin-off of the successful The Batman in which Colin Farrell (Inisherin’s Banshee, Thirteen Lives, Ava, Hidden Instincts) once again steps into the shoes of the popular villain.

To whet your appetite, Empire magazine has exclusively shared a new official image of The Penguin with its star actor, which you can take a look at below.

Empire

What do we know about The Batman spin-off

Created by Lauren LeFranc (Hemlock Grove, Chuck, Marvel, Agents of SHIELD), the plot of the series HBO Max It will serve as a bridge between The Batman and the future sequel it is preparing Matt Reeves con Robert Pattinson.

Little is known about the project, which is described as “the next chapter in the Batman saga” that will take “the Gotham mythos to even greater heights before the Bat works again.”

In addition to serving as a link between Matt Reeves’ films, It is said that the series will address Oswald Cobblepot’s pastso we will learn about the origins of the character and how he gradually climbs positions in Gotham’s underworld until he becomes one of the most important bosses in the underworld.

Nevertheless, It has been announced that the filming of The Penguin just came to an endso it is a matter of time before an official trailer is released and we can learn more about its plot.

Apart from Colin Farrell, he makes up the cast of the series Cristin Milioti (El resort, Made for Love, Palm Springs), Clancy Brown (Gen V, John Wick 4, Golpe a Wall Street), Michael Kelly (Special Ops: Lioness, Transformers: Beasts Awaken), Craig Walker (Kaleidoscope, Moonlight) and Carmen Ejogo (Secret Invasion, Your Honor), among others.

The Penguin premieres in the HBO Max catalog sometime in 2024. Do you want to see The Batman spin-off series? Tell us in our comments section.