We are presented with a new trailer for Project M, the Korean action game that is being developed in Unreal Engine 5 and whose incentive is its hyperrealistic metahumans.

NCSoft continue creating Project M to PCSteam Deck, Xbox Series X|S and PS5, only now it leaves us with this trailer official game that they showed at the Korean event G-Star 2023.

Celebrated in the Busan Conference and Exhibition Centermultiple developers in the country are having an appointment from November 16 to 19 to present or show more of their projects.

One of them is this Project M de NCSoftwhich was already shown recently to advance what realistic digital humans will be like in Unreal Engine 5.2 now that the Epic Games graphics engine continues to evolve.

Project M presents itself as a new action-adventure game by NCSoftin the video you can see various very intense scenes with decision making.

You can also see the protagonist struggling with various NPCs and even having a hard time with them, in this game the physics and fatigue of the protagonist is very noticeable.

The developer itself has assured (via Gematsu) that they have planned the show much more information about Project M next November 17, 2023.

On November 17 at 9:30 p.m. Spanish time, they will share more details on the progress of Project M during the “Upcoming Projects Interview”.

Understandably, this will be in Korean and they assure that it can be seen on YouTube in the NCSoft official channel on the Google video platform.

It’s clear that UE5 is incredible in a video game with Ray Tracing

From what is known so far, it is not clear What platforms does Project M reach? by only mentioning “consoles and PCs”, but PlayStation 5 y Xbox Series X|S They are insured.

“Feel like you’re in a movie! The interactive adventure ‘Project M’ features high-quality graphics and immersive realism with Unreal Engine 5, along with a differentiated immersive experience in a world of information,” reads its official description.

He graphics engine used in Fortnite It continues to amaze with its fidelity and every time it appears it leaves us with a more immersive project than the last. How far could we go in terms of graphic quality?

This has been the new look at Project Mand Stunning Korean action game created in Unreal Engine 5 with hyper-realistic metahumans which still has no launch window.