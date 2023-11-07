News from Kymco: the Filly returns, heir to the model that was among the first 4-stroke fifties. Among its strong points are the low operating costs and compact dimensions, which make it an easy scooter, also suitable for younger people and the female public.

The air-cooled Euro 5 single-cylinder engine delivers maximum power of 2.8 HP at 6,500 rpm, for a maximum torque of 3.5 Nm at 5,500 rpm. Classic chassis with telescopic fork and monoshock absorber, with 12-inch rims and mixed braking system, with front disc and rear drum. The weight is 104 kg, the saddle is 750 mm from the ground.

The lighting is full LED. In the rear shield there are two compartments, one with a USB socket and the underseat holds a helmet.