• 947 cc LC8c engine, 123 HP and 103 Nm (new pistons, connecting rods and crankshaft)
• New stiffer frame (+8% lateral, +5% torsional)
• New gravity-cast closed-lattice swingarm (35% more flexible)
• Forged triple clamps
• Adjustable WP APEX suspension (fork: 5 clicks compression/return – mono 5 clicks return + preload)
• 3 standard riding modes + optional Track and Performance modes
• Cornering ABS with Supermoto mode
• Cornering Traction Control
• 5” TFT display with new graphic interface
• Newly developed LED headlight with “Coming Home” function
• Position lights and DRLs with variable brightness depending on the ambient light
• «Demo» mode with all electronic packages for the first 1500 km
• Weight of 179 kg
