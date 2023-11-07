• 947 cc LC8c engine, 123 HP and 103 Nm (new pistons, connecting rods and crankshaft)

• New stiffer frame (+8% lateral, +5% torsional)

• New gravity-cast closed-lattice swingarm (35% more flexible)

• Forged triple clamps

• Adjustable WP APEX suspension (fork: 5 clicks compression/return – mono 5 clicks return + preload)

• 3 standard riding modes + optional Track and Performance modes

• Cornering ABS with Supermoto mode

• Cornering Traction Control

• 5” TFT display with new graphic interface

• Newly developed LED headlight with “Coming Home” function

• Position lights and DRLs with variable brightness depending on the ambient light

• «Demo» mode with all electronic packages for the first 1500 km

• Weight of 179 kg