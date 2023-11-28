Only yesterday we showed you the first spy photos of the new KTM 1390 Super Duke and now the Mattighofen company is unveiling the new version of the “Beast”. Indeed, to the new versions, as they arrive new 1390 Super Duke R and 1390 Super Duke R Evo. Two versions that share the aesthetics and a good part of the mechanics, but differ in the suspensions.

Both versions are based on the chassis developed for the 2020 1290 Super Duke R, therefore with a chrome-moly tubular trellis frame, implemented with some key improvements. On the R we find a new WP APEX open cartridge fork with 48 mm stanchions and separate functions, fully adjustable and with 125 mm of travel. The WP APEX monoshock has also been updated: it has separate reservoirs for gas and oil mounted with a “piggy-back” pattern and is fully adjustable, with separate adjusters for high- and low-speed compression. For 2024, the relevant DCC (Dual Compression Control) register has been revised.

The R Evo adopts WP’s SAT (Semi-Active Technology), i.e. electronic suspension. By acting on magnetic valves, the SCU (Suspension Control Unit) adapts the damping in real time to the characteristics of the road surface and the driver’s driving style, based on the information provided by the sinking sensors and the inertial platform (IMU). All suspension settings can be made from the dashboard, setting one of the five modes offered on the TFT: Auto, Comfort, Rain, Street and Sport.