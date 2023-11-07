Versioni: Adventure PRO RALLY
ENGINE:
Type: 270° phased parallel twin, DOHC, 8 valves, liquid cooled, electronic injection
Displacement cc: 799 799 799
Bore x stroke mm: 88×65.7 88×65.7 88×65.7
Compression ratio: 13:1 13:1 13:1
Potenza massima: 71kW / 96,5cv a 9000 71kW / 96,5cv a 9000 70kW / 95,2cv a 9000
Maximum torque: 80Nm at 7500 rpm 80Nm at 7500 rpm 80Nm at 7500 rpm
Gearbox, number of gears: 6 6 6
Maximum speed km/h: 210 210 185
CYCLING:
Steel diamond frame with aluminum swingarm
Steering angle: 35° 35° 35°
Headstock inclination: 26.15° 26.15° 27.15°
Forcella: USD reg. Your-Hand USD reg. KYB USD reg. Your-Ann
Fork travel mm: 210 240 270
Shock absorber: mono reg. Yu-An mono reg. KYB mono reg. Yuan
Shock absorber travel mm: 210 240 250
Freno anteriore mm: 2D 310 2D 320 1D 310
Front calipers: axial 2P Hangte radial 4P Taisko radial 310
Rear brake mm: 1D 240 1D 240 1D 240
Rear Clamp: 1P Hanger 1P Lower 1P Lower
ABS: Si escl. ant/post Si escl. ant/post Si escl. ant/post
Front/rear rims: tubeless spokes, tubeless spokes, tube type spokes
Front tire: 90/90-21 90/90-21 90/90-21
Rear tire: 150/70-18 CST 150/70-18 Pirelli 140/80-18
DIMENSIONS:
Length mm: 2230 2238 2267
Width mm: 880 880 880
Height mm: 1380 1399 1436
Wheelbase mm: 1502 1510 1545
Seat height mm: 835/845 865/875 895
Minimum height from the ground mm: 245 275 293
Fuel capacity: 20 20 19
Curb weight kg: 183 185 169
APPROVALS
Regulations: Euro 5 Euro 5 Euro 5
Passengers: 2 2 2
EQUIPMENT:
Adventure: traction control, slipper clutch, LED lights, 5″ TFT instruments, smartphone mirroring, USB socket, fairing guards, sump guard
PRO in più: quick shifter
Leave a Reply