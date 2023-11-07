Versioni: Adventure PRO RALLY

ENGINE:

Type: 270° phased parallel twin, DOHC, 8 valves, liquid cooled, electronic injection

Displacement cc: 799 799 799

Bore x stroke mm: 88×65.7 88×65.7 88×65.7

Compression ratio: 13:1 13:1 13:1

Potenza massima: 71kW / 96,5cv a 9000 71kW / 96,5cv a 9000 70kW / 95,2cv a 9000

Maximum torque: 80Nm at 7500 rpm 80Nm at 7500 rpm 80Nm at 7500 rpm

Gearbox, number of gears: 6 6 6

Maximum speed km/h: 210 210 185

CYCLING:

Steel diamond frame with aluminum swingarm

Steering angle: 35° 35° 35°

Headstock inclination: 26.15° 26.15° 27.15°

Forcella: USD reg. Your-Hand USD reg. KYB USD reg. Your-Ann

Fork travel mm: 210 240 270

Shock absorber: mono reg. Yu-An mono reg. KYB mono reg. Yuan

Shock absorber travel mm: 210 240 250

Freno anteriore mm: 2D 310 2D 320 1D 310

Front calipers: axial 2P Hangte radial 4P Taisko radial 310

Rear brake mm: 1D 240 1D 240 1D 240

Rear Clamp: 1P Hanger 1P Lower 1P Lower

ABS: Si escl. ant/post Si escl. ant/post Si escl. ant/post

Front/rear rims: tubeless spokes, tubeless spokes, tube type spokes

Front tire: 90/90-21 90/90-21 90/90-21

Rear tire: 150/70-18 CST 150/70-18 Pirelli 140/80-18

DIMENSIONS:

Length mm: 2230 2238 2267

Width mm: 880 880 880

Height mm: 1380 1399 1436

Wheelbase mm: 1502 1510 1545

Seat height mm: 835/845 865/875 895

Minimum height from the ground mm: 245 275 293

Fuel capacity: 20 20 19

Curb weight kg: 183 185 169

APPROVALS

Regulations: Euro 5 Euro 5 Euro 5

Passengers: 2 2 2

EQUIPMENT:

Adventure: traction control, slipper clutch, LED lights, 5″ TFT instruments, smartphone mirroring, USB socket, fairing guards, sump guard

PRO in più: quick shifter