MOTOR:

Type: Inline four-cylinder, DOHC, 16V, liquid-cooled

Displacement: 443 cc

Bore x stroke: 59×40.5 mm

Compression ratio: 12.9:1

Electronic ignition: EFI

Maximum power: 70.7 HP at 13,000 rpm

Maximum torque: 39 Nm at 10,500 rpm

Final drive: chain

Maximum speed: 220 km/h

Gearbox: 6 gears

CHASSIS:

Type: tubular steel with aluminum swingarm

Steering angle: 28°

Inclination: 24.5°

Front suspension: 41mm KYB upside down fork, fully adjustable

Rear suspension: Fully adjustable KYB monoshock

Front brake: 2 x 300mm floating discs with Taisko 4-piston radial calipers

Rear brake: single 220 mm disc, with Taisko single-piston caliper

ABS: can be excluded only at the rear or on both wheels

Rims: Tubeless

Front tire: 120/70-17 MAXXIS

Rear tire: 160/60-17 MAXXIS

DIMENSIONS:

Length: 2,015 mm

Width: 740 mm

Height: 1,090 mm

Wheelbase: 1,385 mm

Seat height: 780-795 mm adjustable

Minimum height from the ground: 140 mm

Fuel capacity: 14 litres

Curb weight: 165 kg

APPROVALS

Normative: Euro 5

EQUIPMENT:

Quick shifter, slipper clutch, launch control, dual mapping, full LED lights, 5″ TFT color display, smartphone connectivity, tire pressure control sensors