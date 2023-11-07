MOTOR:
Type: Inline four-cylinder, DOHC, 16V, liquid-cooled
Displacement: 443 cc
Bore x stroke: 59×40.5 mm
Compression ratio: 12.9:1
Electronic ignition: EFI
Maximum power: 70.7 HP at 13,000 rpm
Maximum torque: 39 Nm at 10,500 rpm
Final drive: chain
Maximum speed: 220 km/h
Gearbox: 6 gears
CHASSIS:
Type: tubular steel with aluminum swingarm
Steering angle: 28°
Inclination: 24.5°
Front suspension: 41mm KYB upside down fork, fully adjustable
Rear suspension: Fully adjustable KYB monoshock
Front brake: 2 x 300mm floating discs with Taisko 4-piston radial calipers
Rear brake: single 220 mm disc, with Taisko single-piston caliper
ABS: can be excluded only at the rear or on both wheels
Rims: Tubeless
Front tire: 120/70-17 MAXXIS
Rear tire: 160/60-17 MAXXIS
DIMENSIONS:
Length: 2,015 mm
Width: 740 mm
Height: 1,090 mm
Wheelbase: 1,385 mm
Seat height: 780-795 mm adjustable
Minimum height from the ground: 140 mm
Fuel capacity: 14 litres
Curb weight: 165 kg
APPROVALS
Normative: Euro 5
EQUIPMENT:
Quick shifter, slipper clutch, launch control, dual mapping, full LED lights, 5″ TFT color display, smartphone connectivity, tire pressure control sensors
