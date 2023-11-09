Last year seems like a fairy tale: Zhang Xue dreams of racing in the Dakar, he doesn’t succeed, so he becomes a constructor and presents a rally that costs much less than the others. He enters three of them for the 2023 Dakar, puts rookie Chinese riders in the saddle and they all finish.

Now that motorbike, the nuova 450 Rally EX, can finally be purchased in Italy, from January 2024: turnkey, the dual sport costs 9,240 euros, the ready Dakar 15,240 (record price). Other prices include those of the 510X and 510F (7,240 euros, from December).

Zhang now raises the bar and has rebuilt the bike from scratch, to win the Dakar by 2027: the engine is more powerful, compact and lighter (bore per stroke goes from 94.5×64 mm to 96×62.2) and has maintenance by the hour and not by the kilometre; the tanks are larger (34 l versus 29); the Yu’an suspension and Taisko brakes have been improved; the weight without petrol drops from 145 to 128 kg. The maximum speed increases from 170 to 180 km/h. The seat height (960 m) and steering geometry do not vary.

