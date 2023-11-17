What the numbers say: this is how the performance of the team but also of the individuals has grown compared to last season, when it was already one of the Juventus certainties

Now that they have also started scoring, decisive support in the scoring phase when other departments are less efficient, and always a valuable expansion of offensive resources, what more do you want to ask from the Juventus defense? Yes, the first goal of the season conceded from an inactive ball arrived, which reopened the match against Cagliari at the end and ended the unbeaten run of the Juventus goal at 615 minutes.