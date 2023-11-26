The 100% clothing brand, very popular especially in the world of motocross, bursts onto the “road flat track” of the American Indian: thus thelimited edition FTR X 100% R Carbon.

Beyond the dedicated color, it stands out from the “normal” FTR R Carbon (with which it shares the technical base) for the Akrapovic exhaust with titanium components and carbon fiber heat protection. The latter is also used for crankcase covers and chain guards. The Öhlins suspension package loses its signature gold coloring, in favor of a black treatment. Complete the recipe a series of aluminum parts, machined from solid.

The 1,203 cc V2 gains 2 HP (125 in total), while the maximum torque value of 118 Nm remains unchanged, delivered at 6,000 rpm. The weight with a full tank (12.9 litres) is 235 kg.