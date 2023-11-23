Do you know the super exclusive Harley-Davidsons of the CVO series? Here… bring the concept back to Indian and you will find the Elite models. And for 2024 it is the Challenger that takes on the role of forbidden dream: the American bagger is presented in this Elite limited edition (325 examples for the world) characterized by two-tone coloring, a very complete set of accessories and spectacular finishes.

Included in the price are the 144 HP of the gigantic V2 (the cubic capacity is not declared, which is 1,768 cc for the “normal” Challenger models). Beyond the tidbits, this bike is interesting because it features the new hi-fi PowerBand Audio system as standard, optional for the 2024 touring and bagger and can be installed as a “retrofit” for various Indians from 2020 onwards. In the near future, some selected models – the American company does not specify which ones – will adopt it as standard. This traveling disco features four 100 watt speakers, two in the hull and two in the side cases. They are controlled by a 9-band equalizer, which can be viewed on the 7″ touchscreen display.