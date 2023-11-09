The British actress plays the other key part of the Napoleon Bonaparte biopic directed by Ridley Scott.

It’s getting closer and closer until Ridley Scott returns to movie theaters with Napoleon, one of the most ambitious autumn releases. The movie Not only is it a biopic of one of the most relevant European historical figures, but it promises to be an epic epic through the battles that Napoleon Bonaparte He fought throughout Europe and North Africa.

Furthermore, Joaquin Phoenix reunites with Ridley Scott —ironies of life: to play another emperor—after the fantastic role he had in Gladiator.

Although the Napoleon epic has marked much of the film’s promotion, Ridley Scott has insisted a lot that the relationship between Napoleon Bonaparte and Josefina de Beauharnais It is a pillar within the narrative of this biopic.

In charge of interpreting such a transcendental character in the life of one of the greatest European conquerors is the British actress Vanessa Kirbywho returns to play a royal character after moving with his work in The Crown.

Vanessa Kirby is going to shine in Napoleon

Via Collider comes new images of Vanessa Kirby as Josephine de Beauharnais at different stages of her volatile relationship with Napoleon.

Josephine is a character who harangued Napoleon Bonaparte in many ways, although her relationship with him was, like Bonaparte himself, Joaquin Phoenix he said recently, complicated: not even he, who has played the emperor of the French, fully understands it.

Vanessa Kirby’s role as Princess Margaret in The Crown gives her plenty of opportunities to play a character as complicated as Josephine de Beauharnais in Napoleon, which makes her presence in the film most promising.

Joaquin Phoenix and Vanessa Kirby are joined in the cast Tahar Rahim, Ben Miles, Ludivine Sagnier, Rupert Everett, Matthew Needham, Youssef Kerkour, Phil Cornwell y Edouard Philipponnat.

Napoleon arrives in movie theaters throughout Spain on November 24 to take epicness and romantic volatility to new heights. Additionally, the film will arrive on Apple TV+ at a later date that has not yet been revealed.