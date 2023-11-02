Based on Bosch six-axis inertial platform, the Hypermotard 698 Mono package is very complete and includes ABS Cornering (with two different levels of functionality for slide-by-brake designed specifically for supermotard racing use), Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC) with Wheelie Assist functionality, specific for use on the circuit, Engine Brake Control (EBC), Ducati Traction Control (DTC), Ducati Power Launch (DPL) and Ducati Quick Shift (DQS) Up/Down, standard on the RVE version.

The Hypermotard 698 Mono has four riding modes (Sport, Road, Urban and Wet) to which the Engine Mode (available on 3 levels), DTC, EBC and ABS levels are assigned by default, which can be modified by the rider. Everything is managed by the 3.8″ LCD instrumentation with white characters on a black background.

The Hypermotard 698 Mono is the first Ducati to offer four levels of ABS. Two of these integrate the Slide-by-Brake functionality, which through the use of the rear brake allows corner entry while skidding. Furthermore, the bike also offers 4 levels of Wheelie Control. Furthermore, exclusively for use on the track, the Ducati Performance software for Ducati Wheelie Control is available as an accessory. This functionality is only active if the Termignoni Ducati Performance exhaust is fitted, which is not approved for road use, and includes an additional assistance strategy called Wheelie Assist. In this case the electronics assist the pilot in executing and maintaining a prolonged wheelie.