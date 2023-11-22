One of those responsible for the new Hunger Games movie explains the best scene in Tom Blyth’s Coriolanus Snow.

Warning SPOILERS. The mysterious and sinister Coriolanus Snow in the new Hunger Games movie has baffled viewers with his turbulent turn of events! Now we have an explanation.

For most of the film, Snow is presented as an understandable individual, showing an emotional connection to Lucy Gray and struggling with her dilemmas in the cruel arena. However, in the end we see that he is the Machiavellian character we saw in the original saga.

Director of photography Jo Willems has explained details of the film’s ending.

There is a moment when Coriolanus Snow (Tom Blyth) suffers from paranoia and tries to kill Lacy Gray (Rachel Zegler). That’s how they shot it.

The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes

“I mean, it’s probably one of my favorite scenes in the movie. Because Tom Blyth tried. And, you know, these movies are very structured and written to be executed in a certain way. “Without him, there’s not much room for maneuver, but he really lived that moment.”

“And the camera operator was simply there with him. And he put the camera right under him and Francis Lawrence, he just let him do his thing. This continued for a while, and he did it only a few times. And it really shows.”

“And also the way the camera perspective looked up into the trees, and he’s in this space where he… Yeah, it’s pretty much a mental breakdown. It’s really one of my favorite scenes in the movie. Plus, visually, everything fits together.”

“Also, in the third act, you have the districts, and then you have this environment where the Coveys live, which is all in nature… For me, the districts is always a nostalgic thing, even though it can be quite dirty and gritty and dark. And they work in the mines, but there is something nostalgic about them.”

“Also, for example, all the stuff in Hob, all that warmth, where Lucy performs… I wanted it to be a fun place but definitely warm… Obviously, you also have the military. The training camp where Snow lives has a kind of military camp. We shot everything in Germany.”

“It has three parts. Nature, we wanted it to be as idyllic as possible, as attractive as possible and something of a possibility. For example, do you want to live in nature? Do you want to be in this place? Or do you want to return to the capitol and live the life of a politician or a soldier or whatever the future holds? In the end, that’s where he splits… In the end, he makes his decision.”

What didn’t make it to theaters.

“One of the scenes that was in the movie, in fact, was eliminated was when Coriolanus goes and looks for Lucy Gray in the field. There was a scene before that. There was like the whole introduction to Covey and all those people. And that ended up being cut. You know, I mean, movies are… this movie is already 2 hours and 45 minutes long… So you know, you have to pick up the pace.”

