The on-board electronics exploit a 6-axis IMU inertial platform from Bosch. There are 5 Riding Modes, of which 3 are predefined and 2 are fully customizable, all made up of a mix of settings for power delivery (P), engine braking (EB), anti-wheelie (W) and traction control (T).

The HSTC (Honda Selectable Torque Control) traction control has 9 levels (plus ‘zero’), the regulation of power delivery (Power, P) has from 1 to 5 levels, that of engine braking (Engine Brake, EB ) 3, where 1 is the most intense engine braking. The wheelie control (Wheelie, W) adjusts to levels from 1 to 3 plus Off. The standard Quickshifter electronic gearbox is adjustable to three sensitivity levels.

The standard equipment is completed by refined aerodynamics, with a profiled fairing for minimum resistance to progress and front fins capable of generating downforce, a TFT color display and full LED lights.