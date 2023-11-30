The range of 350s built in India and exported to Japan is enriched with another trim level: the CB350 arrives (GB350 C in Japan)

November 30, 2023

The Honda CB350 H’ness e CB350 RS they are two motorcycles built by Honda’s Indian subsidiary to compete in the crowded and profitable Indian market for 300/400 cc motorcycles, a market which in the month of October 2023 alone approached 100,000 units; such abundant volumes have certainly enticed numerous manufacturers including Jawa, Yezdi, Bajaj, Triumph, TVS, Harley-Davidson, KTM, Honda and, obviously, Royal Enfield which currently holds – in India – the undisputed leadership in the segment with its 4 motorcycles derived from the 350 cc J1 platform.

Honda, in reality, has tried to enter the market and rival Royal Enfield: a couple of years ago it debuted the CB350 H’ness and CB350 RS in India, two bikes that share the same platform and which we have told you about several times; they are a special case, among other things, given that although they were produced in India they were then imported into Japan where also due to their heritage they are considered attractive on the Japanese market and sold with a slightly different name, GB instead of CB. Some time ago, some statements from Indian Honda managers had also made one think possible export also to Europe where, in our opinion, these easy-to-manage but good-content motorbikes could gain a certain appreciation given the success of motorbikes of similar displacement and extraction, being able, among other things, to also count on a discreet charm for the line and the colors that reminiscent of the CBs of the 70s and 80s.

At the time of the possible arrival of the 350 cc Honda in Europe there is no more news (and we doubt things will change anytime soon), but in the meantime Honda has unveiled one third version of the CB350, the… CB350. Simply like this, without any other letters or names after the displacement indication.

The newcomer does not differ too much from a technical point of view from the CB350 H’ness (the CB350 RS is slightly different in terms of chassis due to the different diameter of the wheels): the engine is always the single-cylinder of 348.36 cc with single-shaft distribution and air cooling and balancing countershaft which boasts a power of 21 cv at 5,500 rpm and a maximum torque of 3 kgm at 3,000 rpm coupled to a 5-speed gearbox. The chassis also sees no changes, with a telescopic fork and a very classic pair of shock absorbers at the rear. The dual-channel ABS acts on 310 and 240 mm brake discs, while the weight in running order is 187 kg, with the saddle placed at 800 mm.

Where the new CB350 is different is in the look: much more “classic” and directly competing with the Royal Enfield Classic 350, or the segment-leading Bullet 350 in India.

Thus we find the wraparound mudguards, a longer exhaust (double-walled, to prevent blemishes due to heat) with a “vintage” flavor, new rear-view mirrors, a 15.2-liter fuel tank with a more classic shape, a two-person seat parts, various protections for the engine, fork and bodywork and there is no shortage of all the modern features that are now indispensable such as the entirely LED lighting system or (in the DLX PRO setup) theHonda Smartphone Voice Control System (HSVCS). A total of five color options are available: Pearl Igneous Black, Matte Marshal Green Metallic, Matte Dune Brown, Matte Crust Metallic and Precious Red Metallic, for a price in India of around 2,400 euros at the current exchange rate.

In Japan the same model, as already mentioned, will arrive with the name of GB350 C (where “C” would stand for “Classic”) and who knows if this might not be the right time for the debut of one of the three CB/GB also in Europe.

In Italy, Honda’s line-up does not currently have a true classic and – with all the necessary caveats in these cases – the CB350 in our country could end up costing not too much more than a Monkey 125 (currently 4,390 euros fc); but discussions on prices are always very uncertain and uncertain for reasons that go beyond the simplistic conversion of currencies. However, who among us wouldn’t give a thought to a classic, economical motorbike with decent performance, with the Honda name on the tank and the classic charm of the CBs from many years ago?