Minister Matteo Salvini reiterates the key concepts of the new Highway Code. Repeat offenders and those who drive while intoxicated or under the influence of drugs are targeted

November 30, 2023

The new Highway Code has been discussed for months now. Read more coming soon more severe for those who use cell phones while driving and for those who commit crimes while drunk. The laws regulating the use of electric scooters. Despite these important innovations, an entry into force date has not yet been made official.

On the minister’s Instagram profile Matteo Salvini a reel has been published where the sanctions related to driving while impaired are further explored. These are the words of Minister Salvini: “I will do everything possible to reduce the number of deaths on the road. Precisely for this reason, the new Highway Code provides for real road education, prevention and checks, but also sanctions for repeat offenders with the withdrawal of the license for up to 30 years for those , after an initial suspension, he starts driving again drugged or drunk. Because when you drive in those conditions you put your own life and that of others at risk: making mistakes is human, persevering is diabolical.”

New highway code. Between tripled fines, life imprisonment for driving licenses and alcohol restrictions: everything that changes (UPDATE)