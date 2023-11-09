Once again, the list of upcoming Nintendo Switch releases has been recently updated with new games that are on their way to the console. Here we bring you several that have been confirmed today.

Games for Nintendo Switch

As on previous occasions, in the list Below you can take a look at the games along with their release date, price and details:

Bob the Elementalist – November 10, 2023

You will need to harness the powers of the four elements (wind, water, fire and earth) to acquire new abilities and clean each area. Can you master the skills of an elementalist? The challenge gradually increases throughout 80 cleverly designed levels.

You have the trailer here.

Time Master – November 17, 2023

After the disappearance of his sister Sophia (which may or may not have been his fault), the talented magician Zeno vows to never take command of his staff again. That is until a mysterious voice promises that Zeno could bring his sister back…he just needs to face a challenge created by the Elders.

Ninja Issen is a retro-style ninja platformer that features a variety of hyper-action, one-on-many battles, and dynamic boss fights. Paying homage to ninja games from the classic 8- to 16-bit eras, Ninja Issen is filled with ninjas, robots, neon lights and a dark atmosphere that dominates the streets of the future metropolis.

Immerse yourself in the world of Astromeda, full of adorable and quirky characters, along with unique gameplay mechanics. The fusion of turn-based and fast-paced real-time combat offers an exciting experience that’s easy to get hooked on!

What do you think? Do any of them catch your attention for the Nintendo Switch eShop? Don’t hesitate to leave it below in the comments.

Via.