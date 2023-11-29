Once again, the list of upcoming Nintendo Switch releases has been recently updated with new games that are on their way to the console. Here we bring you several that have been confirmed today.

Games for Nintendo Switch

As on previous occasions, in the list Below you can take a look at the games along with their release date, price and details:

Thy Creature – November 30, 2023 in America (December 17, 2023 in Europe and Australia)

Thy Creature, a hellish adventure game hybrid, is coming to Nintendo Switch, developer Growing Seeds announced on its MazM Twitter account. You’ll be able to fight monsters, solve puzzles, and confront your memories when this Korean indie title arrives on Switch on November 30.

Zomborg – December 1, 2023 – $4.99

Rumors have spread that survivors are trapped inside the quarantine zones, along with images of grotesque, reanimated corpses wandering the streets. As the world’s governments search for the source of the infection, they have deployed highly skilled mercenaries as humanity’s last hope. The destiny of humanity is in your hands. It’s your turn to fight the undead.

At Fireside, immerse yourself in a magical world, where the captivating narrative unfolds through a whimsical hiking adventure. As players travel through the enchanting landscapes, they will meet a diverse cast of fellow travelers during the nightly campfires.

Tell Me Your Story – 2024

Amelia comes to her grandmother’s cabin during the summer, hoping to spend the warm months there knitting, gardening, and helping her. Soon enough, the girl realizes that her grandmother Rose’s house is filled with wonders, artifacts, and memories from all over the world. And so she begins a journey into the past through the tales and memories of a retired globetrotter: a side of Amelia’s grandmother that she had no idea about.

What do you think? Do any of them catch your attention for the Nintendo Switch eShop? Don’t hesitate to leave it below in the comments.

Via.