Coloured Effects – November 23, 2023

Colored Effects is a puzzle platform game where you use different skills to advance through the levels. Each color grants a unique ability. Switch between colors and their effects to collect gems, defeat bosses, and solve fun puzzles.

Snakebird Complete – November 24, 2023

What is the longest possible length a bird can be? Obviously a question that only all the fruits in the world can answer! But where could all this fruit be hidden? Follow Redbird, Greenbird and Bluebird on a quest for an amount of fruit beyond any bird’s wildest dreams.

Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley – First quarter of 2024

Developed by Hyper Games and based on Finnish author Tove Jansson’s beloved Moomin series, which debuted no less than 78 years ago, the new ‘Friends in the Valley’ trailer below gives a taste of the gameplay and “over 50 ” characters that you will find in a musical quest that, as we have learned from the co-founder and CEO of Hyper Games, Are Sundnes, is inspired by the original Zelda games.

Deep Sleep: Labyrinth of the Forsaken – 2024

In the latest standalone installment of the popular Deep Sleep series played by millions, players follow small-town veterinarian Amy as she investigates the unexplained death of her estranged brother, Thomas.

