Games for Nintendo Switch

Grotto – November 17, 2023

Grotto is a mystical and narrative-focused experience. You are the fortune teller. The one capable of speaking with the stars and revealing their messages. In times of turmoil, the valley tribe draws on your powers of divination and comes to you for guidance.

The Forest Quartet – November 17, 2023 – $10

The Forest Quartet is a puzzle adventure about a missing but not forgotten lead singer. He touches the spirit of it and travels through 3 exclusive acts of his band members for a final concert. Face his emotions, solve puzzles and fight the corruption that ravages his souls.

Mistrogue: Mist and the Living Dungeons – Winter 2023

Mistrogue: Mist and the Living Dungeons is a real-time 3D rogue-like action game originally created as an homage to the Mystery Dungeon series. A new map is generated each time the protagonist enters the dungeon, and players must fight hordes of monsters using skills of their choice and use Maze Stones to pave their way.

