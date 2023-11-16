Once again, the list of upcoming Nintendo Switch releases has been recently updated with new games that are on their way to the console. Here we bring you several that have been confirmed today.

Games for Nintendo Switch

Below you can take a look at the games along with their release date, price and details:

Evil Diary – November 24, 2023 – $4.99

Evil Diary takes place in an alternate 1997 where, three years ago, aliens attacked the planet, reducing New York City to ruins. People and animals were transformed into hideous, bloodthirsty creatures.

Motesolo: No Girlfriend Since Birth – November 30, 2023

Motesolo: No Girlfriend Since Birth is an interactive movie game, produced exclusively to place you directly in a scene from a Korean drama, featuring branching events that send you to one of multiple endings.

Metro Questor – December 15, 2023

Metro Quester is a dungeon crawler RPG based on a futuristic post-apocalyptic world created by manga artist Kazushi Hagiwara, with deep gameplay designed by Hironori Kato that offers excitement and surprises reminiscent of computer games. of the 80s through hack-and-slash.

On the other hand, Tengoku Struggle: Strayside will arrive in the West in April 2024:

Finally, MACROSS Shooting Insight has been delayed until March 14, 2024.

What do you think? Do any of them catch your attention for the Nintendo Switch eShop? Don’t hesitate to leave it below in the comments.

