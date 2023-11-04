Once again, the list of upcoming Nintendo Switch releases has been recently updated with new games that are on their way to the console. Here we bring you several that have been confirmed today.

As on previous occasions, in the list Below you can take a look at the games along with their release date, price and details:

Grace of Letoile – November 10, 2023

Vedley, who lost his parents in a sad incident, learns from Achieitz about the existence of the Letoiles, who are capable of making any wish come true. To go back in time and try to save her parents, Vedley makes a pact with a Letoile and becomes her Maschelle, and they go into battle to steal Sertzes from the other Letoiles.

Orten Was The Case – November 29, 2023

Prepare to step into the (non-existent) shoes of Ziggy, an unexpected hero from a fictional Swedish neighborhood. Together, you will take on the difficult task of thwarting a sinister plan that could devastate the entire world.

On the other hand, There Is No Light has been confirmed for November 16 on Nintendo Switch.

