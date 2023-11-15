Once again, the list of upcoming Nintendo Switch releases has been recently updated with new games that are on their way to the console. Here we bring you several that have been confirmed today.

Games for Nintendo Switch

As on previous occasions, in the list Below you can take a look at the games along with their release date, price and details:

Dream Town Island – November 16, 2023 – $12

Unleash your creativity in this ingenious city simulator! Unlock new shops and facilities, help your residents find love or make money on the stock market!

Runnyk – November 17, 2023 – $4.99

Runnyk is a 2D mini metroidvania action RPG that tells the story of a brave Viking. Runnyk must travel through cold lands for a chance to save his beloved.

Nora: The Wannabe Alchemist – November 24, 2023

Nora, who dropped out of witchcraft school, has two great ambitions. One: dust her cabin without breaking any potion bottles. Two: become a great alchemist!

Soul Tolerance – Second quarter of 2024

The game, created entirely in voxel-art, takes place in a society composed exclusively of robots and controlled by the Divine Mother, an AI super deity who rules the planet. The protagonist is Unit-12, a simple robo-detective fresh off the assembly line, who will manage to modify his code and discover a mystery that will shake the roots of the world controlled by AI.

What do you think? Do any of them catch your attention for the Nintendo Switch eShop? Don’t hesitate to leave it below in the comments.

