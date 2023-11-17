Today a new and interesting announcement has been shared that is directly related to Nintendo. In this case we are talking about news focused on a new free game for Nintendo Switch. You already know that you can consult the 30 best free games for Nintendo Switch in history on the website.

Specifically, it is Lostwhich will come to the console in 2024. For now there is no specific date, but we do know that it will be free. Illang is a free-to-play multiplayer social deduction game where players help the villagers of Koji Village find the cunning Illang who is wreaking havoc.

From the creators of Second Wave comes a new adventure for players. Play with up to 20 players and work together to stop Illang, but be careful: even your closest ally could end up being the wolf in sheep’s clothing you were looking for.

We leave you with its trailer:

