One of the candidates is Charlot Jalink from Luttenberg. The barracks in her hometown are looking for two new people, so she was called if she might be interested in signing up. “I live and work close to the barracks,” she explains. “That is ideal for the fire brigade. The station was therefore specifically looking for people to also be manned during the day.” After visiting an information evening, she was sold: “I couldn’t sleep all night, I was so excited. So I finally signed up.”