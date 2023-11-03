Today we have something nice on offer in the ‘unreachable supercars that you would even be afraid to breathe near’ section. A new Ferrari Enzo and new Maserati MC12 are heading to auction. The two supercars come from the same collection and have been kept in pristine condition. That is why the auctioneer expects that the value of the brothers has doubled.

We call them brothers, because the MC12 is in theory a Maserati copy of the Enzo. It’s like this: the Enzo came first and was a commemorative model to the brand’s legendary founder. Schumacher participated in the construction and therefore all kinds of F1 tech was added to the Enzo. Once again, the specifications are very impressive: a naturally aspirated 6.0-liter V12 produces 660 hp and almost an identical number of Newton meters of torque.

A little later, Maserati was allowed to use the suspension, engine and racing gearbox to build its own creation based on the Enzo. Enough pressure on Maserati’s shoulders. But the company delivered. The MC12 celebrated the brand’s return to motorsport after a 37-year absence. Only fifty were built with this beautiful livery over a two-year period. You understand that this improves the value.

The auction of the new Ferrari Enzo and Maserati MC12

Now there are two copies left that have hardly been touched. For the record: the Ferrari Enzo has run 228 kilometers, the Maserati MC12 333 kilometers. Roman’s International may auction the cars and already has an amount in mind for which the cars should go: 10 million pounds each. In our currency that is approximately 11.5 million euros. The original price of the Enzo was £450,000 and you could buy the MC12 for half a million.

Top Gear spoke to Tom Jaconelli about the cars he auctions. ‘Whether you are a discerning enthusiast or a visionary investor, the Maserati MC12 and Ferrari Enzo are not just cars, but art and history on wheels, each with its own legacy and the pinnacle of contemporary engineering from two of the most emotional car brands in the world ‘, he says. We count exactly eight overused clichés, what about you?