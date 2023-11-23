Brand change for Walkenhorst Motorsport, which from 2024 will be a customer team of Aston Martin Racing thanks to the multi-year agreement signed with the English brand to take part in the GT World Challenge Europe and also in the 24h of the Nürburgring.

The German team, after many years of association with BMW M Motorsport, had already begun to face new challenges last season, such as the one that saw it take part in the 24h of Le Mans with the Ferrari 488 GTE Evo.

The three Vantage GT3s officially supported by AMR will be fielded in the PRO Class of the GTWC for the Endurance Cup and also in the Nürburgring Langstrecken Series (NLS), with the opportunity to be at the start of the 24 Hours of Spa and Nordschleife, while they are Negotiations are underway to also register for the ADAC GT Masters.

“The bond with AMR for us is more than just a collaboration: it is a shared journey in which we enthusiastically hope to achieve many successes together,” said Henry Walkenhorst, CEO of Walkenhorst Motorsport.

“We firmly believe that with AMR we will not only achieve significant successes in the coming years, but will also continue to expand them in the future. We have great ambitions and will not disappoint our long-standing partners and our many fans.”

Team director Niclas Königbauer adds: “The close collaboration with AMR gives us the certainty that we can rely on technical excellence and experience in the coming years. This will not only strengthen our racing performance, but also consolidate our position as a successful operations team for our partners and customers.”

The latter’s right-hand man, Jörg Breuer, echoes this: “The alliance with AMR is of great importance to us. The long-term collaboration agreement allows us to continue our projects consistently and consistently. We thank Aston Martin for their trust in us and look forward to celebrating many successes together with AMR on tracks around the world. We will certainly be well prepared for next season and look forward to working with AMR.”

Adam Carter, Head of Endurance Racing at Aston Martin, comments: “We are delighted to welcome Walkenhorst Motorsport to the AMR family. It is a team that has proven its worth and achieved outstanding results in several championships. We look forward to working with this team to help realize its ambitious and exciting plans with the Vantage GT3.”

“We are all convinced that this will be a winning combination and we know that Walkenhorst is capable of achieving results at the pinnacle of global GT racing, which is obviously why AMR has entered into this long-term collaboration, as we head towards a new and it was exciting with the Vantage.”