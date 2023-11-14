Moto Ok E-Park is an offroad circuit that combines fun, passion, off-roading with an increasingly important topic: the environment

November 14, 2023

A new project from the eclectic dealership is born in Monteforte Irpino Moto Ok. An offroad circuit that combines fun, passion, off-roading with an increasingly important issue: the environment.

The circuit is the starting point of all the activities and services present at theE-Park. Driving courses, guided tours of the Irpinia mountains, E-Bike rental or a nice barbecue meal!

Just a stone’s throw from Naples and even more so from Avellino you can let off steam and have fun with some wonderful E-Bikes and if you don’t have the clothing E-Park will take care of it.

We know the means by now, they are the Ballet enduro electrics. Motorcycles (can we say?) designed to entertain you thanks to their exhilarating performance, with a small vehicle and above all “zero impact”

More info at:

Tel.: 3737133963 / 3792447683

E-Park is already present on the main social networks:

Instgram https://www.instagram.com/eparkemotoook/

Youtube https://www.youtube.com/@E-ParkE-Motook

And obviously it is a dealer partner of Moto.it

https://dealer.moto.it/motook