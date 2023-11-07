Ducati presents the new V4 SP2 SP2 30th Anniversary 916a model in a numbered series limited to 500 units which celebrates 30 years of the 916. Like the racing bike that inspired its livery, it is proposed in the single-seat configuration only and is enriched by the billet aluminum steering plate with laser engraving of the model name and progressive number.

The technical basis and equipment are those of the Panigale V4 SP2, i.e. a more high-performance braking system with Brembo Stylema R calipers and MCS pump with remote adjuster, carbon rims, final transmission and STM-EVO SBK dry clutch with nine discs inherited from the WorldSBK bikes, Rizoma adjustable racing footrests and a series of carbon components. We then find the racing fuel cap machined from solid aluminum and heat shields for the rear exhaust manifolds, alternator cover, front and rear mudguards and the front brake ducts in carbon fibre. Always in carbon fiber, combined with titanium, there is then the cover to protect the single-sided swingarm. The approved silencer is Akrapovič (2 kg lighter than the standard one on the Panigale V4),

The motorbike is also delivered complete with a kit for track usewhich includes billet aluminum caps for removing rear-view mirrors, kit for removing the license plate holder and open carbon clutch cover.

Every motorcycle will be delivered in a packing case with dedicated graphics and will be accompanied by a certificate of authenticity, a personalized motorcycle cover and the Ducati Data Analyzer+ data acquisition system.