Ducati presents the brand new Hypermotard 698 Mono powered by the most powerful single-cylinder Desmo engine in the world. Here are technical characteristics, colors and price

November 2, 2023

The new Hypermotard 698 Mono is Ducati’s first single-cylinder road Supermotard. An essential, light and agile motorbike: a true “fun-bike” weighing 151 kg dry and record-breaking power.

The most powerful single cylinder in the world. It’s called Superquadro Mono and it’s the latest addition to Ducati engines. It’s new 659 cc short-stroke single-cylinder enginecon desmodromic distribution and it is the best performing single-cylinder road bike ever.

Powerful and technically sophisticated: derived from the 1,285 cc Superquadro of the 1299 Panigale, the Superquadro Mono contains the Ducati racing DNA in a single cylinder. It inherits the racing character and the Superquadro desmodromico system which allows him to turn higher than anyone else and express himself in truly exciting sprints.

The limiter is fixed to 10.250 giri: There is no other single-cylinder engine capable of reaching this speed. Power is the highest in its segment: 77.5 HP at 9,750 rpm, which becomes 84.5 with the racing exhaust.

The performance is record-breaking and the maintenance intervals are benchmark: oil change every 15,000 km, valve clearance check every 30,000 km. Also available in a detuned version for A2 licence.

Superquadro



The name Superquadro derives from the extreme relationship between bore and stroke which allows the achievement of high rotation speeds. This is what the engines of our twin-cylinder Superbikes are called and the Mono derives from the engine of the 1299 Panigale, from which it inherits the thermal, that is, the heart, or where the power comes from. In common with the Panigale’s twin-cylinder, there is the piston, the design of the combustion chamber, and the desmodromic system including the large valves.

The piston of the Superquadro Mono is a racing type with a diameter of 116 mm. This bore represents a record value for a production single-cylinder and is paired with an ultra-short stroke of 62.4mm resulting in an extreme bore-to-stroke ratio of 1.86. The extreme bore/stroke ratio of 1.86 allows you to reach high rotation speeds for exciting acceleration.

The piston adopts a “box in box” layout, with a double-beam bottom to combine rigidity and resistance by reducing the thrust surfaces with the ultimate aim of containing friction.

The average declared consumption is 4.8 liters per 100 km.

Style



The new Hypermotard 698 Mono combines an essential, compact and aggressive Supermotard racing aesthetic with the clean lines and attention to surfaces typical of Ducati design.

The result is a slim and sleek motorcycle. The superstructures reduced to a minimum immediately communicate Ducati sportiness and enhance the vertical development of the new Superquadro Mono. The high and flat saddle, the high front mudguard, the sharp tail and the rear number plates are all elements that confirm its attitude.

In line with the Ducati style, the five-spoke alloy wheels with a “Y” design combine a sporty look with the advantage of lightness. Another unique element are the double silencers mounted at the top, on the sides of the tail, a distinctive element of the Hypermotard family as well as the racing Supermotards. The super compact LED headlight integrates the DRL function with a double “C” light profile and makes the Hypermotard 698 Mono a motorcycle that does not go unnoticed. The same light signature is found in the rear position light.

The fun-bike personality of the Hypermotard 698 Mono emerges clearly in the RVE version, characterized by the dedicated ‘Graffiti’ livery. This coloring was created with the use of water decals with the aim of obtaining refined and complex graphics inspired by street art works.

Cycling



The frame is a trellis made of steel tubes with differentiated thickness and section. At the rear we find a double-sided cast aluminum swingarm weighing just 3.9 kilos, capable of maximizing rigidity and minimizing weight. Its length of 572 mm allowed the wheelbase to be kept at 1,443 mm for the benefit of handling.

At the front there is all the lightness of the fully adjustable Marzocchi fork with upside down stanchions and 45mm aluminum stays. The weight is only 8.1 kg. At the rear the Sachs shock absorber is off-road inspired and works coupled with a progressive link. The hydraulic settings of the fork and shock absorber are adjustable via external adjusters.

The motorbike is equipped with lightweight five-spoke cast rims with a “Y” design which allow for a weight reduction of 0.5 kg compared to a similar set of spoked rims and guarantee superior riding precision. The bike is equipped with Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV. At the rear, a 160/60 was chosen, the ideal size to enhance the dynamic qualities of the Hypermotard 698 Mono.”

The motorbike is approved for two people and the tank holds 12 litres. The saddle is 904 mm from the ground (889 for the low saddle version).

Electronics for motard riding



Electronics

The standard electronic equipment of the Hypermotard 698 Mono is the most complete in its category and includes many of the controls present on the Panigale V4, developed specifically for this bike. There are ABS Cornering, Ducati Traction Control, Ducati Wheelie Control, Engine Brake Control, Ducati Power Launch and Ducati Quick Shift (DQS) Up/Down, which can be purchased as an accessory for the standard version and as standard on the RVE version.

The goal is always the same: to amplify driving fun. And with the Hypermotard 698 Mono, less experienced riders will be able to approach Motard-style riding with the certainty of being able to count on refined electronics.

The Hypermotard 698 Mono has four riding modes (Sport, Road, Urban and Wet) to which the Engine Mode (available on 3 levels), DTC, EBC and ABS levels are assigned by default, which can be modified by the rider. Everything is managed by the 3.8″ LCD instrumentation with white characters on a black background to ensure the readability of the information. As on the Panigale V4, the Hypermotard 698 Mono also features an indication of gear change and when the limiter is reached.

The Hypermotard 698 Mono is the first Ducati to offer four levels of ABS. Two of these integrate the Slide-by-Brake functionality, which through the use of the rear brake allows safe and repeatable corner entry into skids in sporty driving on the track.

With the ABS set to level 3, when using the rear brake during the most aggressive braking on the track, the Slide-by-Brake activates, allowing the bike a contained yaw angle that is easier to manage. Just brake, start entering the corner and the electronics will take care of the rest. This level was developed for less experienced drivers on the track who want to start approaching driving sideways when entering corners. With this level of Slide-by-Brake, rear drifts become more easily controllable, leaving room for fun.

When ABS is set to level 2, Slide-by-Brake allows for a wider tracking angle and more pronounced drifts into the corner. This level was developed for sporting use on the track for those who already have experience with drift driving but want to be able to count on the safety offered by the ABS system.

For more experienced riders who want to independently manage the drift when entering corners on the track, level 1 is available in which the ABS, not Cornering, is active only on the front.

Finally, the Hypermotard 698 Mono’s ABS also has level 4, developed for low-grip situations to ensure maximum stability and safety. It is associated by default with Riding Mode Wet.

The bike offers 4 levels of Wheelie Control. Levels 4, 3 and 2 ensure maximum acceleration out of corners while minimizing lift from the front wheel. Level 1, however, was developed for use on the track and allows controlled and safe lifting of the front, maximizing both performance and fun.

Furthermore, exclusively for use on the track, the Ducati Performance software for Ducati Wheelie Control is available as an accessory. This functionality is only active if the Termignoni Ducati Performance exhaust is fitted, which is not approved for road use, and includes an additional assistance strategy called Wheelie Assist. In this case the electronics assist the pilot in executing and maintaining a prolonged wheelie, regulating the angle using the engine torque delivered.

Chassis and ergonomics

The Hypermotard 698 Mono is compact and lightweight, with a curb weight of 151kg without fuel. A result obtained thanks to choices such as the trellis frame with differentiated sections and thicknesses weighing just 7.2 kg, capable of combining strength with rigidity and lightness, to the cast rims (-0.5 kg compared to similar spoked wheels) , to the brake discs with aluminum flange (-17% compared to a steel unit) and to the lightweight Marzocchi fork, fully adjustable and equipped with external adjusters, with upside-down stanchions and 45 mm aluminum stays, weighing just 8 .1kg.

The double-sided swingarm, light and essential, works via a progressive linkage with a fully adjustable rear shock absorber. The rims are fitted with Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV tyres, measuring 120/70 ZR 17 at the front and 160/60 ZR 17 at the rear.

The front braking system relies on a single 330 mm disc developed specifically by Brembo for the Hypermotard 698 Mono, with Brembo M4.32 radial caliper. At the rear works a single 240 mm disc, also with a dedicated design.

The riding position is designed to guarantee maximum control in sports riding, supporting both traditional riding with the leg stretched towards the ground and that with the knee on the ground. The variable section handlebar determines a dominant position, favoring body movements. The advancement is adjustable through eccentric U-bolts.

The design of the footrests is designed to maximize the lean angle. Furthermore, by removing the rubber inserts it is possible to obtain maximum grip with racing boots when used on the track thanks to a specific processing of the edge. The extremely slim upper development of the motorbike and the flat saddle covered with a fabric with optimized grip facilitate the movements of the body and legs.

Prices and colors



The new Hypermotard 698 Mono will be available in dealerships in the Ducati network starting from January in the classic Ducati Red with powder-coated frame, or in the RVE version with dedicated graphics, black frame and DQS quickshifter as standard.

For younger riders, in possession of an A2 licence, Ducati offers the version with power limited to 35 kW. In this version the Superquadro Mono delivers 43.5 HP at 6,250 rpm and 5 kgm at 5,750 rpm.

Starting from €12,890

Detuned: €11,890

(The RVE has prices of: €13,890. Detuned: €12,890)

