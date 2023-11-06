Mortal Kombat 1 continues to arouse the ire of fans after it was seen that the Omni Man DLC in the Kombat Pack does not include additional skins as was the case in previous games.

The fans of Mortal Kombat 1 They are criticizing the game again for its pricing policy and additional content, and it is not the first time this has happened. A few days before the arrival of their first DLC character, Omni Man from Invincible, fans have discovered that these DLCs no longer offer alternative skins.

The Omni Man DLC comes out on November 9 for users with the Premium version of the game, and on November 16 for the rest. And except for last minute surprises, there will be no skin in the pack that adds a little more value to the DLC: it will just be the character.

Fans have discovered it by the absence of references to other skins in the Omni Man trailer, which contrasts with what happened with previous games in the saga, and in a Reddit publication the criticism has not been long in coming: offering less content in the season pass to, instead, carry all the skins to the in-game store.

We are not just talking about Omni Man skins, but about skins of other characters that are added as a “tip”.

For example, in Mortal Kombat 11 the Joker was added as a character, but the Kombat Pack also added skins of Baraka as Killer Croc, Catwoman as Kitana or Harley Quinn as Cassie Cage.

Thus, although the main dish was the new character, with his own moveset, fatalities and all that, you got additional skins as a gift when you bought the character. Something that, a priori, is not going to happen in Mortal Kombat 1.

Mortal Kombat 1 players are disappointed with the game’s politics

Mortal Kombat 1 has been liked by fans, but the increasingly aggressive pricing and DLC policies of the game from NetherRealm and Warner Bros. Games have not. Just a week ago they also received criticism for the price of a Halloween fatality.

If you wanted the fatality of the event, you had to pay 1,200 Kristales, which is equivalent to 10 euros. For a single gesture.

The Kombat Pack Mortal Kombat 1 cuesta 39,99 euros and is made up of is made up of Omni Man, Quan Chi, Ermac, Peacemaker, Takeda and Patriot. On November 9 we will see if the price of each character is worth it…