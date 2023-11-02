Victoria Alonso’s dismissal from Marvel Studios is something no one would have expected. Now new details are known about her goodbye to the company

Marvel Studios has been plunged into chaos after the premiere of Avengers: Endgame, the break after this film due to COVID-19 did not sit well with it either, since upon its return it began to produce a lot of series, and films in which the The quality and special effects left much to be desired, and it was felt and is felt that there is no very defined plan in the studio for this connected universe, precisely because of the disconnection of these productions. In a crisis of box office results, as well as audience, and criticism took over Victoria Alonso, who would be second in command after Kevin Feige in the studio.

The reasons we know

According to a Variety report, Disney’s top brass, including newly returned CEO Bob Iger, were apoplectic over Marvel’s visual effects problems. A month after the debacle of the premiere of Ant-man and the wasp: Quantumania, Victoria Alonso was fired from the company, which had overseen the studio’s physical production, post-production, visual effects and animation.

While the reason cited for her abrupt firing was her unauthorized role as executive producer of the Oscar-nominated film Argentina, 1985insiders say that Disney was outraged because the quality control of its Marvel productions was plummeting, particularly in the ever-expanding television segment with She-Hulk as the straw that broke the camel’s back. The visual effects stagnation had been evident for some time, with some final effects for Disney+ series like WandaVision and She-Hulk inserted after their streaming premiere. That Alonso was busy promoting her project while the studio was in chaos did not sit well with Disney’s upper echelons.

Alonso fired as a scapegoat

Some inside sources suggest that Alonso was a scapegoat and point to She-Hulk’s visual effects problems as a symptom of a deeper rot, namely a lack of oversight in script development. In the original She-Hulk arc, star Tatiana Maslany’s transformation into She-Hulk didn’t take place until Episode 8. But after Marvel’s brain trust saw the footage, they realized the scene was meant to occur in the pilot episode so audiences could see more of the character’s backstory from the beginning. That meant the VFX team was tasked with cleaning up the mess in post-production.

“The so-called bad visual effects we see are due to half-baked scripts,” said one person involved in the series. “That’s not Victoria. That’s Kevin. And even above Kevin. Those issues should be addressed in pre-production. “The timeline doesn’t allow Marvel executives to sit down with the material.”

A source close to the studio said, “Kevin’s real superpower, his genius, has always been in post-production and getting movies and making sure they turn out well. These days, he is scattered.”

The drop in quality in their productions is one of the biggest reasons why there is a loss of interest in their productions.

Meanwhile, Marvel was bleeding money, with a single episode of She-Hulk costing about $25 million, eclipsing the budget of an episode of the final season of HBO’s Game of Thrones. The series premiere in August 2022 at the El Capitan Theater foreshadowed what would come six months later at the premiere of Quantumania: She-Hulk’s special effects were out of focus in multiple scenes.

There are signs that the deluge of products is leading people to tune out. “I’m not prepared to consider it a permanent fall. But based on the numbers that accompany Marvel podcasts, Marvel-based articles, friends doing Marvel-based video coverage, all of these numbers are significantly low,” says Joanna Robinson, co-author of the New York Times bestseller York Times “MCU: The Reign of Marvel Studios,” writer and podcaster at The Ringer. “Quality is suffering. In 2019, in the heyday, if you put ‘Marvel Studios’ in front of something, people were like, ‘Oh, that brand means quality.’ That partnership no longer exists because there have been many projects that felt half-baked and undercooked.”

What do you think of all this?