The new breakdown and unboxing of the future PlayStation 5 Slim leaves comparisons with the original console, but some parts – such as the transparent horizontal support – have left mixed feelings.

Sony finalizes the details of PlayStation 5 Slim, the PS5 lighter than the original model, which goes beyond PS4. But a unboxing from console showing in detail its weight and what it is like, showing the included horizontal support.

The company plans the PS5 Slim launch this month, with what that entails. Although the community gave her the thing about Slim, it is clear that she is lighter; but it does not improve much more than its SSD of now 1 TB compared to 825 GB.

YouTuber Dave2D has left a detailed breakdown of the console along with a comparison with the original model, but in the middle you can see what the transparent horizontal support included in the new box looks like.

In the clip that Okami13_ publishes on his account, you can see the exact moment in which Dave2D shows what this support looks like, which is nothing more than two pieces that look like a scalene triangle – or letter A – that are attached to the base.

Neither the content creator, nor many of the users in the tweet, seem to like it too much: “This is the horizontal support. Come on man, this looks like…”, the YouTuber can be heard.

After this, he comments that the vertical support does not seem to be necessary and that like the original PS5 “it seems quite resistant”; At least it is the version with disc and imagine something similar in the digital one; Incidentally, we save its cost.

The price and/or graphics of the PS5 console and DualSense controller remain the same

Jesus, disastrous e even that “the console seems like an afterthought” are some of the pearls in the comments, although there are also defenders: “It’s transparent for a reason, you don’t notice it when you’re sitting several feet away from your TV.”

The difference between the two consoles is 30% less in volume and Dave says one of the first things he noticed was “how much lighter it was”; That’s because he has lost almost 1.5 kg in both.

He also showed off the new disc drive, which can be installed without tools by simply removing the bottom panel of the device and snapping it on. Although there is the fact that you may need an internet connection.

Where to renew PS Plus at the best price

If you have PS Plus and want to renew your subscription, we tell you where you can do it at the lowest price of all.

See where to renew

We leave you with what was the first real comparison of PS5 Slim with the original PS5 and extra details such as that it may not use liquid metal as a cooling system.

These have been some of the new details of PS5 Slim and its transparent horizontal supportwith the corresponding user reactions.