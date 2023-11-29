You already know that Beyond Good & Evil 20th Anniversary Edition was recently listed and could arrive on Nintendo Switch. Now we have more details about it.

As you know, this title It has not been officially confirmed for Nintendo Switch. However, the Microsoft Store has relisted it offering new details. This is what we have been able to know:

Game achievements have been discovered for the Xbox platform. Ubisoft has not yet officially confirmed the game, but there are hints of a possible announcement nearby. The initial ranking included multiple platforms, including Nintendo Switch. Details revealed on the Microsoft store page: Graphics, controls and audio improvements, support for up to 4K and 60 fps. New auto save and cross save features. Exclusive rewards and a Hillys scavenger hunt to learn more about Jade. Speedrun mode and updated achievements to test the player’s skills. Anniversary gallery with details about the development and secrets of the game. Description of Jade’s adventure in the world of Hillys: Free exploration, combat, infiltration, puzzle solving, mini-games and photography. Combine action with exciting scenes. These images have also been shown:

The Microsoft Store page is up: https://t.co/xGuNtBVEgy pic.twitter.com/pW488bBRgL — Gematsu (@gematsu) November 28, 2023

The absence of a release date and price suggests the possibility of an announcement during The Game Awards on December 7. This edition promises significant improvements and additional content for Beyond Good & Evil fans, so we’ll stay tuned.

Remember that this delivery allows players to assume the role of journalist and his pig companion while investigating a conspiracy on the planet Hillys. From a third-person perspective, players explore fantastical worlds, take photos as evidence, solve puzzles, and combat robotic and alien enemies using melee weapons.

The combat is quite intense, including a battle against a boss that resembles a squid. The game originally It was released on GameCube, Xbox and PlayStation 2 in November 2003.. With the game’s 20th anniversary so close, Ubisoft is expected to offer more details about this special edition soon. I hope it comes to Nintendo Switch!

What is your opinion? Would you like to see it on Nintendo Switch?

Via.