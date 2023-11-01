Wolverine’s presence in Deadpool 3 has all Marvel fans excited. And now we have new rumored data.

New details have come to light about Wolverine in Deadpool 3. A recent rumor has revealed important and interesting information about Hugh Jackman’s debut as Logan in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. A debut with Ryan Reynolds that is generating a lot of expectation.

Deadpool 3 is about the TVA picking up the PRIME versions of each hero to create a multiversal army to fight the Kangs. And they picked Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine to recruit but he’s not fully on board. That is what the movie is about. pic.twitter.com/GhtFZBz4OO — MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) October 30, 2023

As shared by the insider My Time To Shine Hello through X, Deadpool 3 will focus on the Temporal Variation Authority (AVT) recruiting the main versions of each superhero to create a multiversal army to fight against the Kangs. Wolverine, played by Hugh Jackman, will be recruited by the AVT. However, he won’t be completely convinced.

To be clear, ‘DEADPOOL 3’ is still very much a Deadpool movie. His antics with Cable’s time machine caught the TVA’s attention, and he became their prisoner. When Deadpool learns out about the TVA’s plan for a multiversal army, it gives him the motivation to escape and try to… https://t.co/xaRMJBZnNS pic.twitter.com/o9wBc2yCV0 — CanWeGetSomeToast (@CanWeGetToast) October 30, 2023

However, according to Can We Get Some Toastthe main focus of the film will continue to be the Merc with a Mouth. His antics with Cable’s time machine caught the attention of the Temporal Variation Authority., who take him prisoner. When he learns of the AVT’s plan to create a multiversal army, he is motivated to escape and convince Logan to come with him.

Many rumors about the film’s cameos

This information not only gives fans a glimpse into the future of Wolverine in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but also offers a clear perspective on the direction the Multiverse Saga is taking. The extensive cast of rumored cameos in Deadpool 3 includes several actors from 20th Century Fox’s X-Men film saga.

20th Century Fox

Halle Berry, Famke Janssen and James Marsden are said to reprise their roles as the members of the X-Men known as Storm, Jean Gray and Cyclops, respectively. Besides, There are rumors about Channing Tatum appearing as the X-Men character Gambit in Deadpool 3. The actor was previously cast as Gambit in an independent film in 2014. But the project was shelved following Disney’s acquisition of 20th Century Fox in 2019. It now appears that he will appear in the same film as the Merc with a Mouth and Wolverine. Tremendous!