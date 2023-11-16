New Delhi was hit by suffocating smog which unfortunately filled the wards of pediatric hospitals while many schools were forced to close. Furthermore, after the Hindu festival of Diwali, which kicked off on November 10, air pollution has also worsened due to firecrackers and fireworks (which the government is now trying to ban). But why is air pollution so bad in India right now?

New Delhi, the post-monsoon season creates ideal conditions for an increase in air pollution

From November 3, the air quality index (AQI), a measure of eight pollutants (including fine particulate matter, ozone and sulfur dioxide), in Delhi it remained consistently above 99. Anything above 150 is classified as unhealthy. On November 6, the AQI surpassed 500, the top of the scale. The daily concentration in the city of fine particles with a diameter less than 2.5 micrometers (PM 2.5)which can enter the bloodstream resulting in health problems, it remained above 200 micrograms per cubic meter between November 3 and 9. World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines recommend that concentrations remain below the 24-hour average of 15 micrograms per cubic meter.

The spike in air pollution in the city at this time of year is actually typical, scientists explain. The reason lies in the post-monsoon season which creates ideal conditions for increased smog. The season, which runs from October to December, creates a pollution bomb in Delhi but also in other cities in India every year. In addition to the capital, Calcutta and Mumbai are also among the ten most polluted cities in the world.

So what happens after the monsoon rainy season?

Vinayak Sinha, an atmospheric chemist at the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research Mohali, explains that post-monsoon atmospheric conditions increase pollution. First of all, simply, the rains stop, washing away pollutants from the air. Secondly, when temperatures drop, the upper limit of the troposphere, i.e. the lowest layer of the atmosphere, decreases in altitude and the troposphere shrinks. This causes the pool of pollutants in the troposphere to become more concentrated. Furthermore, in conjunction with different weather conditions, all those attitudes that contribute to air pollution also increase, such as the dust from construction work, the fires in landfills and the post-harvest fires of farmers.

But what can be done to limit smog? The New Delhi government to limit polluting emissions, for a week starting November 13, has placed restrictions on vehicles from 8am to 8pm. However, these limitations have a limited impact mainly for two reasons: first of all motorcycles, which often pollute more than cars, are excluded from the ban and also many workers, to avoid the limitations, leave before 8am and return after 8pm. With the consequence of an excessive concentration of traffic in this period of the year.