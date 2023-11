The “cousin” of the CV3, the three-wheeler fresh from its debut in France and Spain which Padana Sviluppo has chosen not to import into Italy, home of the Piaggio MP3, is ever closer to the production version.

Kymco’s crossover scooter, an evolution of the CV2 presented at Eicma 2017, arrives in what should be its definitive version. It is powered by the 550 cc twin-cylinder, capable of delivering a maximum power of 51 HP, which already equips its brilliant brother AK 550.