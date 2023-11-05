Pablo Motos has started the current affairs gathering of El Hormiguero, provoking a new controversy between two of his collaborators. The presenter pointed out that Juan del Val has been wearing the same clothes on the program all week and asked Nuria Roca why. “This may seem like an exaggeration but it is not true,” said the controversial talk show host.

“Nuria has a dressing room the size of a tennis court,” she began by explaining. The serious thing in her opinion is that “her clothes don’t fit there.” In contrast, Juan has “two closets and a dresser.” “Nuria, what doesn’t fit in her dressing room the size of the Bernabéu, she puts in front of my closets and I can’t open them,” he stated.

Nuria later explained, acknowledging: “It’s true that I’m taking a while to make the change of season, but it’s not just a matter of getting caught up in things either.” However, her husband has added fuel to the fire by showing an image that demonstrates her version.

Tamara Falcó has come out in defense of Nuria when she saw that, at least, she has everything organized in boxes. However, Juan has insisted on reproaching his wife: “You have no limits!” Press play and don’t miss a single detail!

Before, the guest who put the finishing touch to the week of El Hormiguero was Young Miko. The Puerto Rican singer, in addition to talking about music, wanted to send an important message in support of the LGTBIQ+ collective: “You have to let yourself be loved and be yourself.”

The artist decided to tell her parents at the age of 17 that she liked girls. She has assured Pablo Motos that, although it was difficult for her, she is proud of having taken the step.