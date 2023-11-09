The new Mini Countryman JCW is the hottest compact crossover from the German British.

At the IAA in Munich, MINI unveiled two new models, the new ‘normal’ or ‘real’ MINI and the Countryman. In both cases they are fully electric cars, but it has already been revealed that regular petrol variants (PHEV or otherwise) will be added. They kept their word, because this is the new one MINI Countryman JCW!

JCW stands for John Cooper Works and is the name for the top models (OK, except for the ‘GP’ for the regular MINI). So they’re off to a good start by showing the thickest model for the Countryman line.

This is already the third generation Countryman (also in JCW trim). The first was the ‘R60’ in 2010. Then, in 2017, the ‘F60’ came and this generation is called the ‘U25’. You know that again!

Go Kart

The Mini Countryman JCW is more powerful than ever, but not for us. We will explain that in a moment. Look, in the US the car gets a good 320 hp, but here we have to make do with less power: 300 hp and 400 Nm. Now that is still a lot, but 6 hp and 50 Nm less than the outgoing model.

You won’t be short of anything in terms of performance, because the device sprints to 100 km/h in 5.4 seconds and reaches a limited top speed of 250 km/h. The car can sound sportier through a valve in the exhaust, and the car completes the rest of the experience with a specially composed sound over the speakers.

Look, new JCW logos!

According to MINI, the car has a ‘Go Kart’ experience. Ah, that killer. Mini says it has done this by equipping the ‘SUV’ (it’s technically a crossover, but OK) with wheels with a larger rolling circumference and wider tires. You have 19-inch wheels as standard, 20-inch wheels are optionally available. Yes guys, those are really kart dimensions!

Price Mini Countryman JCW

Don’t get us wrong, the new Countryman JCW seems to us to be an extremely fun all-rounder. It is only remarkable that people frenetically use Mini terms on a medium crossover of one and a half tons. By this we mean the weight, not the price.

We are also aware of that price. If you fear the worst, that is completely justified. It has become a very expensive car. The starting price for us ‘Ollanders is – and now hold your breath – no less than 76.990 euro! Configuration is also possible.

The tax price is 75,690 euros, so they need 1,300 euros to make a new car roadworthy. The high starting price is not so much due to Mini, but the 22,439 euros in BPM that the mother wants to receive because you drive around in a trendy environmental crime. Can you imagine if we had the American version with 320 hp…

