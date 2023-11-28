loading…

The British Royal Family has had its share of controversies. Photo/Reuters

LONDON – A controversial book about the British Royal Family is expected to add fuel to claims of tension between Prince Harry and Meghan and her older brother, Prince William and his wife, Catherine.

Omid Scobie’s Endgame, published on Tuesday, “pulls back the curtain on an institution in turmoil.”

The book criticized King Charles as an “unpopular king” and his son, William, as a “power-hungry heir to the throne”.

Buckingham and Kensington Palace did not comment on the book.

Scobie said he did not interview Meghan, Duchess of Sussex for the book and the Sussexes had nothing to do with its publication.

Representatives for Harry and Meghan have not commented on the book’s claims of palace intrigue and steering, which Scobie told US TV station ABC had caused “irreparable damage to the relationship” between Harry and William, Prince of Wales.

But for those hoping for a new scandal similar to the one that emerged in Prince Harry’s memoir Spare, a report in the New York Times, based on initial sightings of the book, said gossip hounds would likely be “disappointed”.

Between news lines, the author returned to Oprah Winfrey’s 2021 interview, with claims that a member of the Royal Family had asked about the skin color of Meghan and Prince Harry’s baby.

Endgame is thought to not name names – but in an interview about the book, Scobie said two people involved were named in letters between Meghan and the King.