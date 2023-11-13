

Residents and region

Together with fellow residents, Gerard Nij Bijvank of Local Interest Mariënheem sat at the table with the minister at the private meeting. His feeling after the conversation? “We have been able to make our message clear that we see a ring road as the only option to resolve the matter here. His response is reasonably satisfactory, but we have paid a lesson here that we must be careful after commitments. We hold him to his commitment.”

Councilor Ben Nijboer was ‘deviled’ after Minister Harbers’ decision to withdraw his promise. Has that feeling gone now? “I find that difficult…It has such a long history. But anger has made way for a working perspective. We cannot afford to be pessimistic.”

There is also cautious optimism among deputy Martijn Dadema. “It is a real benefit that we are now at the top of the list of 17 projects. I do hope that the House of Representatives will go one step further in January, during the budget debate. These are all nice words now, but then it can be finalized be arranged.”