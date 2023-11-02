Honda’s adventure scooter powered by a 330 cc single-cylinder engine capable of a maximum power of 29.2 HP and a maximum torque of 31.5 Nm remains unchanged in the technical data sheet compared to the previous Model Year. Instead, it updates its aesthetics, with four new colors, while the equipment is confirmed: we find HSTC traction control which manages the grip of the rear tyre, height-adjustable windscreen, under-seat compartment capable, according to Honda, of accommodating two full-face helmets and a glove compartment equipped with a USB-C socket. A dashboard with LCD display integrates ‘Honda Smartphone Voice Control system’ connectivity (via Honda RoadSync app) and the Smart-Key makes the new ADV350 convenient to drive during daily use. On the Italian market, the ADV350 is on sale only in the version with the standard Smart-Top Box.

For 2024 the new colors are:

Mat Coal Black MetallicPearl Falcon GrayMat Pearl Cool WhiteMat Pearl Pacific Blue