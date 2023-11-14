Honda includes a new Pearl Glittering Blue color for the Dax 125 and two new color variants for the CB125F which also receives a small touch-up for 2024

November 14, 2023

Did you perhaps think that with the conclusion of Eicma the new products and updates to the range had also ended? This is not the case at Honda. A few hours after the end of the prestigious Milanese event, the Japanese company sent a press release with the new colors and adjustments available for the Dax 125 and the CB125F.

A new glitter blue for DAX



In 2023, after 41 years of absence, the Dax returned to Europe to join the brothers Grom and Monkey and thus form Honda’s 12″ horizontal cylinder 125 team. For 2024 the Dax will be marketed in Italy as well as in the Pearl Nebula Red color also in the new brilliant one Pearl Glittering Blue that we show you in these images. The Dax owes its name to its elongated shape and low wheels: the first ST50 Dax from 1969 was in fact inspired by Dachshund dachshunds. Over the years its characteristic T-shaped body in pressed steel, which acts as a frame and fuel tank, has made it one of the most famous and recognizable scooters in the world. Today’s Dax 125 has a 31mm upside down fork, two rear shock absorbers and large section wheels are mounted on the black rims which guarantee excellent road holding and great comfort on rough surfaces. Furthermore, the traditional gearbox with 4-speed centrifugal automatic clutch always makes driving fun, while the air-cooled, 2-valve engine is capable of over 66 km on one liter of petrol! Finally, LED lights, negative matrix LCD instrument and the profusion of chrome (handlebars, grab handle, exhaust) make it a little gem to show off during urban transfers or, why not, on little big adventures out of town. The Dax is destined to remain one of those few vehicles capable of maintaining their appeal intact over the years, therefore particularly refined colors such as this new one proposed by Honda are also welcome.

CB125F, the little badass gets updated



New details also for the CB125F. It is a simple motorbike, “basic” if we want, but light and extremely easy to ride as well as known for its reliability. This is why it is a perfect choice for those who are starting to ride a motorbike or want a practical motorbike to use on daily trips. The CB125F we know today is the one presented in 2021 when it was radically renewed with a new chassis and a new low-friction eSP (Enhanced Smart Power) engine and silent alternator start (ACG). It has LED lights, a digital dashboard with gear indicator and ECO signal for efficient driving. The center stand is standard and sets it apart from any other 125 in terms of practicality. In 2022 the CB125F was the second best-selling 125 motorcycle in Europe, with 7,000 units sold. A new muffler arrives for 2024 shorter but equipped with a longer chrome heat shield, while the aluminum handle is more resistant. The colors include the confirmation of black and the arrival of the new Imperial Red Metallic and Mat Marvel Blue Metallic. For all colors, the shock absorber springs and spark plug cap are in bright red.

Availability



The 2024 version of the Dax 125 will be available in Europe from December this year, while the 2024 CB125F will be available from January.