CFMOTO’s NK family welcomes a new model: the Concept 125NK, which fills the void in the 125 cc segment. The identity of the 125NK Concept takes up the design introduced by the NK-C22 Concept. The single-sided swingarm highlights the coverage in carbon fiber of the rear wheel, while the slim tail extends up to the rider’s seat, next to which we find a sports exhaust system. The tank is enhanced by side panels that extend towards the front, where the LED light is located.

On the front wheel, the carbon fiber air duct is a clear reference to competitions, while the front mudguard recalls that of the NK range.

The 125NK Concept anticipates the series version of this motorcycle, which will expand the CFMOTO range.