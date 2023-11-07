It was born in the footsteps of the CFMOTO 650MT but revolutionized. Larger engine, cutting-edge equipment and lots of substance

November 7, 2023

Born from the 650MT e project it is updated with a larger engine which successfully equips the CFMoto CL-X series, we are talking about the brand new one 700MT!

With this new model you have greater performance and more complete equipmentcutting-edge, now available on board a crossover of great substance.

CFMOTO MT 650 ADV: the easy and versatile Crossover

The design



At 700MT sports a nice look characterized by excellent integration between tank, fairing and tail. The design is muscular but refinedthat of a motorbike that wants to communicate the pleasure of voyage. All this thanks also to the front light cluster with a clearly recognizable light signature.

To complete the design, the hand guards, the tip and the exhaust terminal which are also perfectly integrated into the design of the CFMOTO 700MT.

The engine



The 700MT’s engine is a generous one forward-facing twin-cylinder with four valves per cylinder and excellent torque and maximum power values. It reaches 67 HP and reaches 60 Nm of maximum torque at 7,250 rpm.

These characteristics, combined with regular delivery, are – on paper – the guarantee of a pleasant driving experience.

Performance

– In-line forward-facing twin-cylinder

–

67 CV a 9.000 giri/min

–

60 Nm a 7.250 giri/min

– 207 kg dry

Electronics



On the 700MT the electronics sector is interesting. In addition to the two-channel ABS system, the Traction Control to guarantee maximum safety in all driving conditions. The engine maps, selectable through the control block located on the left side of the handlebar, adapt the delivery and response characteristics to the throttle control. These systems contribute to safety they are a plus that CFMOTO focuses on a complete product offering.

Cycling



The cycling sector features a 43mm upside down fork fully adjustable in the spring preload and in the hydraulic brakes with separate compression and extension functions between the two legs. The mono, which does not act on progressive leverage, is connected directly between the frame and swingarm and is also fully adjustable in preload and hydraulic brakes. The saddle is 845mm from the ground and the weight of the CFMOTO 700MT reaches 207 kg dry.

Braking system worthy of note thanks to double front disc 300mm and the rear 240mm, the inevitable two-channel ABS system.

The Endowment. And the price?



The 5″ color TFT screen is adjustable on five brightness levels, it is also possible to easily connect the smartphone and exploit the potential of the dedicated App CFMOTO Ride to keep an eye on the bike’s data and much more. Using the convenient blocks on the handlebar it is then possible to set the riding modes.

There are also some courtesy services for the driver such as the gear change reminder and the warning of exceeding the pre-set speed. The set-up also includes supports for side cases, aluminum grab handle for the passenger, hand guards and adjustable windshield.

We still have no updates on the price. Given the technical steps forward it will most likely cost something more than its little sister 650MT, we’ll see.

The CF MOTO 700MT in detail



Dimensions: 2184 x 880 x 1438 mm (length x width x height) weight 207 kg (dry), saddle 845 mm from the ground to meet the needs of riders of all heights Wheelbase of 1418 mm to offer the best compromise between agility and stability Liquid-cooled DOHC 4-stroke inline twin-cylinder engine with six-speed gearbox Engine power: 49 kW (66.7 HP) Engine maps Traction control Slipper clutch 18L tank for high autonomy Steel frame and aluminum swingarm upside-down forks and adjustable monoshock Braking system with 300 mm diameter front discs with two parallel piston floating calipers and 240 mm rear disc with single piston floating caliper Tubeless alloy wheels with 17″ front and rear Premium tires in sizes 120 /70-17 at the front and 160/60-17 at the rear Dual channel ABS Large adjustable windscreen for optimal comfort even over long distances 5″ color LCD instrumentation complete with all the essential information, Bluetooth connectivity 12V sockets and Easy access USB to charge your smartphone Light units with full LED technology for optimal visibility Two colors available, Nebula Black (black/grey) and Nebula White (white/grey)