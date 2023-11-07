Good news for those looking for Nintendo accessories. In this case we are talking about a new Nintendo Switch controller.

Specific, 8BitDo has unveiled a new Bluetooth model. This is the Ultimate C Bluetooth controller for Switch, priced at $30, which adds to its extensive line of excellent controllers. This controller includes various features for a very affordable price, such as:

Wake-on-shake (motion activation). 6-axis motion control. Haptic vibration. Non-linear digital triggers. Double injected buttons. Classic D-pad. Non-slip texture.

It will be available in pink, blue and orange colors starting November 15, 2023 and can be reserved now on Amazon.

What did you think of the news? You can share it in the comments. Don’t forget that you can also review the 110 best Nintendo Switch games in 2023.

Fuente.