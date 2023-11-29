One of the most important initiatives in the world related to the fight against piracy, Operation 404, has already closed its sixth phase. And, as revealed in the information that has been published, the authorities They have charged hard again against pirate websites. Football and music have been, on this occasion, the two leading sectors.

Throughout the year, Operation 404 has served as one of the main weapons when it comes to closing pirate pages and gradually cleaning up the network. This is a very important initiative because it is carried out a group of different associations specialized in the fight against piracy. Both the ACE and the MPA, ESA, EPL or USDOJ, among others, take part in it. Therefore, the muscle they have is, as they have shown, difficult to stop.

One of the hardest blows

The IFPI (International Federation of the Phonographic Industry) is the one who has published the statement related to the impact it has had the sixth phase of Operation 404. In it they reveal that it has been one of the biggest blows they have carried out against pirated content, something that will possibly be widely celebrated in the entertainment industry.

The raids and closures that have been carried out have made it possible to eliminate around 1,500 websites that were sharing pirated content. A large part of these domains were being used for piracy streaming related to football, more precisely with watching the Premier League. Another of the large parts was attributed to the world of music and illegal song downloads.

Pirate pages and IPTV services closed

It is no secret that football continues to be one of the most pirated contents in the world. In this case, the objective of the authorities was to put an end to a large part of the piracy that was taking place in the British league, dismantling, above all, an illegal IPTV service that had more than 60,000 users. This was managed from Brazil, a country in which they have also carried out other raids against several suspects of pirating football on IPTV. Although not all raids have resulted in arrests, local authorities have confiscated a large amount of equipment that was being used in the operations, such as mobile phones, IPTV receivers and computers.

Brazil has not been the only country where raids have been carried out in this phase of the operation. The authorities have also acted in Peru, Argentina, the United Kingdom and the United States. In total, around 1,500 pages that were offering piracy services have been closed and taken down. Some of them have been disconnected immediately, while others have disappeared from Google indexing as a precautionary measure until a judge determines the need for its closure. Along with the websites, the aforementioned IPTV services and mobile applications have also fallen, the latter group being where the bulk of music piracy was found.

Many of the websites and apps dedicated to music ripping were available on the main download platforms, which made their existence a major risk for the industry. However, the authorities have preferred not to reveal names and the only one that has emerged has been that of the VidMate application, which had accumulated more than 850 million downloads (and which is still available in some countries). The rest of the web pages and services no longer available, currently, redirect to a message from the authorities confirming that they have been closed for legal reasons.

Now the detainees face different judicial charges for violating the copyright of the content they were sharing or selling to their users. Once again, the different governments want to be forceful with the punishments imposed on pirates so that the number of people who dedicate themselves to it is gradually reduced.